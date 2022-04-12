Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

