Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.