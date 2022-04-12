Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

