Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Polaris stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

