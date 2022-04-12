Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sabre worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sabre by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sabre by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

