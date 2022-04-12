Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,443 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,443 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,308,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average is $278.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

