Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $999.15 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

