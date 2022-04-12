Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.89 and its 200 day moving average is $410.56. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

