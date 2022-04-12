Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,459 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

