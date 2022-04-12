Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,269 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of TWTR opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

