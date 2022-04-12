Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 581,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.07.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Orange alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Orange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Orange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Orange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.