Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 581,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.07.
ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
