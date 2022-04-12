Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 128.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Orange by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orange by 9,032.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 74,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

