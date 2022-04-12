Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

