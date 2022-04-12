Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

NYSE:VLO opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.