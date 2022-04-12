Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

