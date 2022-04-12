Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $2.74 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 798.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

