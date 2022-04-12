Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -91.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

