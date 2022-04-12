Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

AFRM stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

