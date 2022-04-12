Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 131,481 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

