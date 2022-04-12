Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,850 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $4,422,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $14,071,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.08.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

