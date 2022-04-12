Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,252 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

