Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26,989 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

