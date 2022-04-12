Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

ENTG opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

