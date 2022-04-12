Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after buying an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $198.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

