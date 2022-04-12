Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

