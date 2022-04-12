Origin Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $98.53 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.94 or 0.07541596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,532.89 or 0.99832920 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,255,600 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

