OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $228.90 million and $2.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,314,242 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

