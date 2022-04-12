Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.
Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)
Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.