Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.