Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OUTKY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
