Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £50,285 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($65,526.45).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353.13 ($4.60). 1,331,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,668. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.29) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.63) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

