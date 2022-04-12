Oxygen Market Cap Hits $11.72 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $483,530.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.