P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 92 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.