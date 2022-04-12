PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. 19,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,459. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

