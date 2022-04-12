PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.
Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. 19,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,459. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.
In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
