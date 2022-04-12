Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.75), with a volume of 120808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.83).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of £133.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.78.
Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
