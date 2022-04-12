Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.53.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $11.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.27. 10,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.06 and its 200-day moving average is $530.97. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.