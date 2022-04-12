Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Cut to 780.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 780.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $888.75.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

