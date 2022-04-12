Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.96

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 771228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, lifted their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

