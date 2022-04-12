Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PXT opened at C$24.82 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.5224347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In related news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,060 shares of company stock worth $3,256,997.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

