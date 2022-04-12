Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PLAOU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

