Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

PATK traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

