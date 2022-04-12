Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 164904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

