Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $947.33 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00077699 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

