PAYCENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $20,864.06 and approximately $44.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 52.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

