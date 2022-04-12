Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

