PEAKDEFI Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $84.81 million and approximately $295,068.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

