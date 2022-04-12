Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 3,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

