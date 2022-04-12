Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 790.33 ($10.30).

PSON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.69) to GBX 742 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.73) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

PSON stock opened at GBX 778.20 ($10.14) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 697.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.81), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,385.07). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.51), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,747,366.39).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

