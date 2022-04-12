Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s current price.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 77.85 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.