Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market capitalization of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

