Pendle (PENDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.49 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $725,606.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.31 or 0.07641407 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.57 or 0.99954971 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

